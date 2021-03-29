StockMarketWire.com - Customer relationship management software solutions provider Cerillion lifted its outlook on profit after winning a 10-year contract worth a total of $18.4 million from network operator in Latin America.
The contract, its largest ever won, was anticipated to result in the company exceeding current management expectations for pre-tax profit in the current financial year ending 30 September 2021.
'The contract in Latin America is for the supply and implementation of Cerillion's Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, the company's pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution, and Cerillion's convergent solution will replace a number of legacy platforms as part of the customer's 'Digital First' vision,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
