StockMarketWire.com - Laboratory diagnostic market solutions provider Immunodiagnostic System said it had reached a agreement with its partner Technogenetics to receive Covid-19 tests that had been grated FDA Emergency Use Authorization.
Immunodiagnostic System would now be able to 'sell the test to laboratories in the USA for clinical testing purposes,' the company said.
The test exceeded the FDA's sensitivity and specificity requirements for laboratory run serology tests.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
