StockMarketWire.com - US Solar Fund said it had completed the first tranche of an acquisition representing a 25% interest in a 200 megawatt operating solar plant in the Imperial Valley of Southern California.
The company had in December announced binding terms to acquire the first trance of the Mount Signal 2 project for $23 million.
'With the completion of tranche one, USF's total portfolio will now consist of 493 megawatts of fully operational assets in four states of the US, with a weighted average investment-grade PPA term of 15.4 years,' it said.
MS2 was built during 2018 and 2019 by Swinerton Renewable Energy.
At 8:00am: [LON:USF] share price was 0p at 1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
