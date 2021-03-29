StockMarketWire.com - Software provider Eleco reported a rise in annual profit as cost cuts offset flat revenue growth.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was up 12% to £3.9 million as revenues were flat at £25.2 million from £25.4 million last year.
The company said revenue was held by an immediate pandemic-led financial impact on training and services which ground to a halt when the countries in which it operated went into lockdown.
'Following our strategic review, which commenced in Q4 2020, Eleco now has a clear focus on securing a high-value customer base in additional markets outside of those we currently count as our core, both organically and through M&A,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it had made a strong start to trading since the beginning of 2021.
