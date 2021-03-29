StockMarketWire.com - Media company Daily Mail and General Trust said it expected to receive about US$1.35 billion from the US public listing of Cazoo, an online car retailer, via a merger with AJAX I, a special acquisition company.
The transaction valued the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately US$7.0 billion.
Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company would be named Cazoo and be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol 'CZOO'.
DMGT currently owns a 20% stake in Cazoo.
At 8:21am: [LON:DMGT] Daily Mail and General Trust PLC share price was 0p at 708p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
