StockMarketWire.com - Helium exploration and development company Helium One Global reported wider first-half losses on costs related to its acquisition of Attis Oil and Gas Limited.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to $3.9 million from $1.6 million year-on-year.
The company flagged an impairment of $2.3 million related to its acquisition of Attis Oil and Gas Limited.
The company signed a drilling contract with Mitchel Drilling with drilling scheduled to commence in mid-May on the Rukwa project in south-west Tanzania.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
