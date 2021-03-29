StockMarketWire.com - Deltic Energy confirmed that it and Shell U.K. had made a positive well investment decision to drill the Pensacola prospect on licence P2252 in the UK Southern North Sea.
Shell, the company's JV partner on licence P2252 and Deltic had subsequently confirmed to The Oil and Gas Authority that the contingent well commitment was now firm.
'The drilling of this key well on Pensacola has the potential to be transformational for Deltic and is a vital step in evaluating the highly prospective Zechstein reef play which in turn has the potential to revitalise exploration in the Southern North Sea,' the company said.
The operator expects the well to be drilled in May 2022 and Deltic remained fully funded for its 30% working interest in the well, the company added.
At 9:00am: [LON:DELT] share price was 0p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: