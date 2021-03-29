StockMarketWire.com - Finance and asset management firm Burford Capital said it had priced its up-sized planned private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due 2028.
The offering, expected to closed April 5, represented an increase of $50 million from the previously announced offering size of $350 million.
'Burford Capital intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment or retirement of existing indebtedness,' the company said.
At 9:02am: [LON:BUR] Burford Capital Limited share price was 0p at 746p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
