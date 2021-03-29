StockMarketWire.com - Critical Metals reported wider losses on higher costs relating to its listing on the London Stock Exchange.
For the six-month period ended 31st December 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £152,111 from £17,437 last year.
Costs associated with the company's listing on the LSE was £64,574, up from £11,000 last year.
The company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in September 2020, following an £0.8m fundraising.
'Critical Metals was formed with the intention of making equity investments into operators or near-term revenue-generators within the natural resources sector in the continent of Africa,' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:CRTM] share price was 0p at 5.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: