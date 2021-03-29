StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural supplies group Wynnstay said it had appointed Paul Jackson as commercial sales and marketing director, effective 5 July.
Jackson was joining the company from AB Agri, the agri-food subsidiary of Associated British Foods, which he joined in 2004 and where he was head of sales.
'This appointment completes the group's new management structure put in place around the end of the last financial year, following a major reorgansiation of reporting lines and roles,' Wynnstay said.
At 9:40am: [LON:WYN] Wynnstay Group PLC share price was 0p at 315p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: