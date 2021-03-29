StockMarketWire.com - Molten metal engineering and technology firm Vesivius has appointed Dinggui Gao as non-executive director.
Dinggui is currently the managing director of Formel D Group in China, the German global service provider to the automotive and components supply industry. He joined the company in 2017 served as global president of construction, at Sandvik AB.
He has almost 40 years of operational experience at a range of multinational companies including Bosch, Honeywell and Eagle Ottawa.
Effective from 1 April, the appointment will see Dinggui sit on the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.
John McDonough CBE, chairman of Vesuvius, said: 'I am delighted to announce the appointment of Dinggui Gao as a new independent non-executive director of Vesuvius. Dinggui brings extensive operational experience of Asian markets to the board, which will be further strengthened by this new appointment.'
