StockMarketWire.com - F&C Investment Trust has appointed Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry, to succeed Sir Roger Bone, who will retire from the Board on 10 May 2021.
Newton-Smith was previously head of emerging markets at Oxford Economics, where she was the lead expert on China. Prior to that, she worked as a research advisor to Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England including a secondment to the IMF.
Beatrice Hollond, chairman, commented: ‘Rain Newton-Smith's appointment continues our succession plan for the Company's longer serving Directors. She brings considerable economic and political insight and, along with our recent appointment of Tom Joy, further strengthens our collective knowledge of ESG and climate change issues.
‘We are delighted that she will be joining the board.’
At 1:21pm: [LON:FCIT] FC Investment Trust PLC share price was 0p at 753p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: