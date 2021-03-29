StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metal exploration company Rockfire Resources has announced that high-grade rock assay results have expanded numerous targets at the company's 100%-owned Plateau Gold Deposit in North Queensland, Australia.
Rock chip sampling, comprising 34 samples, and geological mapping have been completed over several high priority target areas surrounding Plateau. Notable results include those from Northwest Breccia at the Plateau gold deposit which has returned high grade results up to 16.8 g/t Au and 50.4 g/t Ag.
Sampling from Northern Breccia, which lies 250 m north of the Eastern Breccia JORC gold resource, has returned results up to 1.89 g/t Au and 24.2 g/t Ag.
A preliminary scoping study for Plateau remains in progress, with initial recommendations expected shortly.
David Price, Chief Executive Officer of Rockfire, commented: ‘This work has confirmed historical high-grade rock samples and extended each target by around 100m in strike.
‘These highly encouraging results provide opportunity to increase near-surface gold ounces at Plateau once drilling re-starts.’
