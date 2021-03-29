StockMarketWire.com - Copper-gold exploration and development company Xtract has provided results of reconnaissance diamond drilling adjacent to the historic Kalengwa high-grade copper-silver open pit at the Kalengwa Project, Zambia.
Compilation of historic mine drilling data identified a shallow zone of semi-consolidated copper oxide mineralisation located just south of the old open pit.
Based on preliminary testing by hand-held XRF, the most interesting hole, KXD-006, was initially selected for laboratory assay, returning results of 69.0m @ 0.88% Cu, 2.59g/t Ag from 9.0m depth, including sub-intervals of 12m @ 1.01% Cu and 17m @ 1.07% Cu.
Core from the remaining holes is still being processed.
Xtract will review results from KXD-006, along with information from the remaining holes, to plan for further delineation of the mineralised zone.
Colin Bird, executive chairman said: ‘The results from the hole completed and analysed are very encouraging - the material encountered may be free-digging, without the need to blast, thereby reducing extraction costs.
‘Once fully processed, the results will be assessed with a view to establishing the extent of the mineralised zone and follow-up required to more fully delineate it.’
At 1:45pm:
[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p
[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p
[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p
[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p
[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p
[LON:XTR] Xtract Resources Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: