Interim Result
31/03/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
31/03/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
31/03/2021 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
31/03/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
07/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
Final Result
31/03/2021 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
31/03/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
31/03/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
31/03/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
31/03/2021 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
31/03/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
31/03/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
01/04/2021 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)
01/04/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
01/04/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
01/04/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
07/04/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
07/04/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
AGM / EGM
31/03/2021 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)
31/03/2021 W Resources PLC (WRES)
31/03/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
31/03/2021 Various Eateries PLC (VARE)
31/03/2021 (MXC)
31/03/2021 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
31/03/2021 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)
31/03/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
31/03/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
31/03/2021 Tricorn Group PLC (TCN)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
01/04/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
06/04/2021 Polarean Imaging PLC (POLX)
Trading Statement
31/03/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
31/03/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
01/04/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
Ex-Dividend
31/03/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
01/04/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
01/04/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
01/04/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
01/04/2021 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
01/04/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
01/04/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
01/04/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
01/04/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
01/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
01/04/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
01/04/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
01/04/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
01/04/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
01/04/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
01/04/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
01/04/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/04/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
01/04/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
01/04/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
01/04/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
01/04/2021 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
01/04/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
01/04/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
01/04/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
01/04/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
01/04/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
01/04/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
01/04/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
01/04/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
01/04/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
01/04/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
01/04/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com