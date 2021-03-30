StockMarketWire.com - German property investor Sirius Real Estate said it had prompted Rudiger Swoboda to the newly created executive role of chief operating officer.
Rudiger would continue to oversee customer sales and lettings activities, while also taking responsibility for business operations at an executive level.
He had joined Sirius in 2010 as a sales director before being promoted to joint managing director of Sirius Facilities, a service provider responsible for day-to-day operations, lettings and asset management initiatives.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
