StockMarketWire.com - Broking house Numis said it expected to post a more than 75% jump in first-half revenue.
Revenue for the six months through March was expected in the region of £110 million, also comfortably ahead of the record performance in the second half of the 2020 financial year.
Investment banking revenues had benefited from favourable market conditions and were materially ahead of the first half of the 2020 financial year, which was adversely impacted by the initial phase of the pandemic.
Equities was also expected to deliver revenue ahead of both the comparative period and the second half of the 2020 financial year.
'We have good momentum across the business, and we look forward to the second half with confidence,' Numis said.
;The Investment Banking pipeline is encouraging with further IPO and M&A activity anticipated.'
'In addition, Numis has strong traction within private markets where our clients are some of the leading global technology disruptors.'
'Engagement levels with the institutional clients of our equities business are at record levels demonstrating the value they place on our partnership approach and guidance during these unprecedented times.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
