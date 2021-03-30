StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials manufacturer Nanoco booked a first-half loss after it lost a major customer in the US.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through January amounted to £2.68 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.45 million.
Revenue fell 65% to £1.00 million.
'We continue to develop further commercial opportunities in the sensing and display sectors with key players in both industries and with a particular focus of our current activity on sensing markets,' the company said.
'We are actively negotiating on some short-term opportunities for further development work with a number of customers and applications in the field of sensing.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
