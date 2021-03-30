StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its P&O Cruises Australia suspended operations until the end of July this year, and canceled its sailings to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands for the remainder of the year amid pandemic-led uncertainty around borders.
The extended pause would also affects this year's Cairns season where Pacific Explorer was to be based for two months from October, the company said.
'The current rolling pause will affect cruises scheduled from 18 June to 30 July, 2021 (inclusive),' it added.
At 8:03am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
