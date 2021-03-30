StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company EKF Diagnostics upgraded its 2021 forecasts after winning a new multi-million dollar global supply contract with its partner from the private sector.
Under the contract, the company would support its partner's world-wide staff testing initiative, with orders to be fulfilled from EKF's production sites in the UK, Germany and the United States.
The company said it is 'confident that trading for the year ending 31 December 2021 will be significantly ahead of already upgraded management expectations.'
The upgraded forecast followed annual profit that more than doubled, underpinned by performance in its COVID-19 related contract manufacturing business.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £15.4 million from £5.5 million year-on-year as revenue rose 45% to £65.3 million.
At 9:02am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 66.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: