StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Goldplat said Hansie Van Vreden would be stepping down as chief operating officer in order to take up appointment as chief executive of a specialist mining services company.
Goldplat and Hansie had agreed that he would remain at Goldplat until 31 May 2021 in order to provide an orderly transfer of his responsibilities within the group.
'Given the existing management structure in the Group's gold recovery operations, and the planned disposal of the Group's Kilimapesa mining operation, Goldplat does not currently plan to seek a replacement as COO,' the company said.
At 9:19am: [LON:GDP] Goldplat PLC share price was 0p at 7.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: