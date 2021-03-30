StockMarketWire.com - Energy services provider Lamprell said it teamed up with UAE-based digital transformation company Injazat to form a joint venture focused on creating and marketing digital solutions within the renewables and oil & gas industries.
With the initial funding of US$ 7 million split equally between the partners and being invested in 2021, the fully incorporated 50-50 JV will be registered inside the Abu Dhabi Global Markets financial centre.
At 9:22am: [LON:LAM] Lamprell PLC share price was 0p at 32p
