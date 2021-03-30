StockMarketWire.com - Trident Royalties said all pre-conditions to the Talga gold royalty package acquisition had been satisfied and that completion would occur automatically on admission of the relevant consideration shares.
The company had in August announced that it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire a package of existing gold royalties covering four projects in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia.
The royalty package was acquired for A$800,000, of which A$250,000 was payable in cash and A$550,000 in shares.
'We are delighted to be acquiring the gold royalty package from Talga,' chief executive Adam Davidson said.
'The package provides Trident with exposure to a portfolio of prospective tenements in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, many of which are being meaningfully advanced by credible and well-funded operators.'
