StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said it has opened its clinical services laboratories in the UK and US, and is in talks with potential customers for its Parsotix system.
'This launch comes ahead of schedule with the US laboratory being completed sooner than anticipated and the UK laboratory opening in line with anticipated timescales,' the company said.
These developments would allow Angle to 'accelerate the commercial deployment of the Parsortix system by offering services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers for use in cancer drug clinical trials,' the company said.
Both the UK and US laboratories will seek ISO15189 accreditation and the US laboratory will also seek Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accreditation, which will allow them to market Laboratory Developed Tests for clinical use.
'Given the extensive clinical work already completed with the Ovarian Cancer Pelvic Mass Triage assay, it is anticipated that this will be ANGLE's first LDT to market,' it added.
At 9:38am: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was 0p at 43.15p
