StockMarketWire.com - Marking group System1 said previous chief executive John Kearon had assumed the title o founder and executive president.
Previous chief operating officer Stefan Barden had become the company's new CEO.
System1 said the two executives internal responsibilities are unaffected, with Kearon leading direction, product development and external facing parts of the business.
Barden, meanwhile, would still lead organisation, technical development and operational parts of the business.
