StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Sterling Energy said it had appointed Jeffrey MacDonald as its chairman.

MacDonald was a former managing director at private equity firm First Reserve and was previously founder and chief executive of Caledonia Oil and Gas.

Sterling Energy also announced that it had appointed Gavin Wilson as a non-executive director.


At 9:52am: [LON:SEY] Sterling Energy PLC share price was 0p at 12.35p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com