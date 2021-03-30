StockMarketWire.com - Chesnara reported a slump in annual profit on the write down of Scildon.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £24.6 million from £96.1 million.
The solvency ratio was 156% compared with 155% a year earlier.
The acquired value in-force impairment charge has arisen from reassessing the future profits from Scildon, which has been hit in part by falling yields in the year.
Total dividends for the year increased by 3% to 21.94p per share.
