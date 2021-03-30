StockMarketWire.com - Creative audio-visual company MediaZest said it continued to win additional new project work at an 'encouraging' rate.
The company said over £250,000 of confirmed additional written orders had been received and around the same amount of further orders on top of those were currently at the final stage of negotiation.
'Several additional other projects are at an advanced stage of discussion with both new and existing clients,' it added.
'A small proportion of these projects have already been completed, but the board expects the majority to be delivered in the second half of the group's current financial year ending 31 September 2021.'
At 10:15am: [LON:MDZ] MediaZest PLC share price was 0p at 0.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: