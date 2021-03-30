StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has released information regarding its upcoming annual general meeting.
The firm had previously announced that the meeting was to be held on 30 April 2021, however, the AGM will now be held on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 11.00.
Shareholders are being encouraged by the company to vote in advance of the meeting by appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy.
At 1:06pm: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was 0p at 8633p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
