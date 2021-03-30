StockMarketWire.com - Barclays is to host its annual general meeting on Wednesday, 5 May 2021 at 11:00am, the firm communicated to shareholders today.
Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM physically, however, they will be able to attend the meeting remotely and to vote and raise questions in real-time.
Information on how to access the meeting has been issued to shareholders.
At 1:12pm: [LON:BARC] Barclays PLC share price was 0p at 134.16p
