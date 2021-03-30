StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and production group Tullow Oil has named Ireland as its EU Home Member State.
The move comes as a result of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and the subsequent end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020. The firm will subsequently begin filing regulatory information with the Central Bank of Ireland.
Major shareholders will also be required to report substantial holdings to the CBI.
Tullow's status as a United Kingdom public limited company and the location of its headquarters in the United Kingdom remain unchanged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
