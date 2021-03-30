StockMarketWire.com - Information, data, and analytics company Ascential has appointed Joanne Harris as an independent non-executive director.
Harris most recently served as the chief commercial officer of Staples Inc., a role she has held since December 2018.
Previously, she had a lengthy career at Procter & Gamble in general management and sales in both North America and South East Asia, where she was chief customer officer.
Scott Forbes, chairman, said ‘I am delighted to welcome Joanne to the Board. Her considerable consumer goods industry experience is perfectly aligned with Ascential's strategy to increase its leading digital commerce and data analytics position.’
