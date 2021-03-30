StockMarketWire.com - Budget European airline Wizz Air has announced that Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri will be appointed as a member of the remuneration committee, effective from March 30, 2021.
He joined the Wizz Air board of directors on 4th November 2020 as a non-executive director.
He will continue to perform his duties as a member of the audit and sustainability committee.
At 1:43pm: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 4370p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
