StockMarketWire.com - Budget European airline Wizz Air has announced that Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri will be appointed as a member of the remuneration committee, effective from March 30, 2021.

He joined the Wizz Air board of directors on 4th November 2020 as a non-executive director.

He will continue to perform his duties as a member of the audit and sustainability committee.


At 1:43pm: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 4370p



