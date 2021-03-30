StockMarketWire.com - Metals exploration and development company Power Metal Resources has confirmed the discovery of nickel sulphides at Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration’s Molopo Farms Complex Project (MFC) in Botswana.
Power Metal currently has an 18.26% shareholding in Kalahari Key.
The results, from the core of drill hole KKME 1-6, 'is a very positive outcome and adds yet more weight to the geological proposition being tested at the MFC Project' according to Paul Johnson, CEO of Power Metal Resources.
'The team at KKME are continuing to stay focused and assimilate technical information as it flows in. Further data is due in the form of laboratory assay results, continuing University mineralogical analysis of core samples and downhole geophysics data, all of which is expected shortly.' He added.
In its statement to shareholders, the firm stated: 'While these results are encouraging, it is necessary to stress that they are very preliminary.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
