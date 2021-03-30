StockMarketWire.com - Africa-oriented natural resource investment group Armadale Capital has reported that the National Environment Management Council of Tanzania has formally granted approval of the company's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the production of natural flake graphite from Armadale's 100%-owned Mahenge Graphite Project in south-east Tanzania.
The approval marks the final necessary step in the Mining Licence application process, which is now being submitted to the Department of Energy and Minerals.
Armadale chairman, Nick Johansen, commented: ‘We are extremely pleased with the formal approval of the ESIA by the Tanzanian National Environment Management Council.
‘An important milestone for Armadale as a company as it is a final essential step prior to being able to be granted the full Mining Licence by the Department of Energy and Minerals.
‘Armadale has made considerable progress over this past year continually making steps forward in derisking Mahenge Liandu to advance through development towards production at a time where global demand for graphite products is set to rise exponentially especially in spherical graphite manufacturing for the EV market.’ He added.
