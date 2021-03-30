StockMarketWire.com - Fidelity China Special Situations has announced that Linda Yueh will be appointed as an independent non-executive director of property investment and development company SEGRO.

She is currently a non-executive director of Rentokil Initial, as well as Fidelity China Special Situations.

She will become a member of SEGRO’s remuneration, nomination and audit committees on appointment on 1 May 2021.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com