StockMarketWire.com - Fidelity China Special Situations has announced that Linda Yueh will be appointed as an independent non-executive director of property investment and development company SEGRO.
She is currently a non-executive director of Rentokil Initial, as well as Fidelity China Special Situations.
She will become a member of SEGRO’s remuneration, nomination and audit committees on appointment on 1 May 2021.
At 2:43pm: [LON:FCSS] Fidelity China Special Situations PLC share price was 0p at 372p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
