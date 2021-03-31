StockMarketWire.com -

01/04/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/04/2021 07:30 CPI
01/04/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/04/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI


CN

01/04/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
06/04/2021 04:15 services PMI


DE

01/04/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI


ES

01/04/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
06/04/2021 08:00 unemployment


EU

01/04/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
06/04/2021 10:00 unemployment


FR

01/04/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
06/04/2021 11:00 OECD CPI


IT

01/04/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
06/04/2021 09:00 unemployment


JP

01/04/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 06:00 auto sales
02/04/2021 00:50 monetary base
05/04/2021 01:30 services PMI
06/04/2021 00:30 household spending
06/04/2021 03:00 imported vehicle sales


UK

01/04/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI


US

01/04/2021 13:30 jobless claims
01/04/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 15:00 ISM report On business manufacturing PMI
01/04/2021 15:00 construction spending
02/04/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
05/04/2021 14:45 services PMI
05/04/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business
05/04/2021 15:00 ISM business services PMI
06/04/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
06/04/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

