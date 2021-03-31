Interim Result
07/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
08/04/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
08/04/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
Final Result
01/04/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
01/04/2021 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)
01/04/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
01/04/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
07/04/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
07/04/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
08/04/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
AGM / EGM
01/04/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
06/04/2021 Polarean Imaging PLC (POLX)
08/04/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
08/04/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
Trading Statement
01/04/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
08/04/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
08/04/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
08/04/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
08/04/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
Ex-Dividend
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
01/04/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
01/04/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
01/04/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
01/04/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (MATE)
01/04/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
01/04/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
01/04/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
01/04/2021 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
01/04/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
01/04/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
01/04/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
01/04/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
01/04/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
01/04/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/04/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
01/04/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
01/04/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
01/04/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
01/04/2021 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
01/04/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
01/04/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
01/04/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
01/04/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
01/04/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
01/04/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
01/04/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
01/04/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
01/04/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
01/04/2021 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
01/04/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
01/04/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
01/04/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
01/04/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
06/04/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
06/04/2021 Athelney Trust PLC (ATY)
06/04/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
