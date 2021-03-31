StockMarketWire.com - Investment company 3i Infrastructure reported a drop in total income but said it would target a 6.5% dividend hike for 2021 as its portfolio continues to perform in line with its medium-term return.
From 1 October 2020 to 30 March 2021, total income and non-income cash was £69 million, in line with its expectations, down from £82 million in the same period last year.
At 30 March 2021, the company's cash balance was £462 million.
For 2021, the company is on track to deliver its 'dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 9.80 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: