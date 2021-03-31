StockMarketWire.com - Digital content producer One Media iP posted a rise in annual profit after it boosted sales.
Pre-tax profit for the year through October increased to £0.73 million, up from £0.55 million year-on-year, as sales climbed to £4.00 million, up from £3.51 million.
The company declared a final dividend of 0.055p per share.
'The year under review could have been a most unpredictable and turbulent time for any small business operating under COVID-19, but even in the midst of challenges our music business model saw its EBITDA grow by 38%,' chief executive Michael Infante said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: