StockMarketWire.com - Logistics group Wincanton said its full-year results were expected to be above market expectations after it boosted underlying revenue by 15% in the fourth quarter.
Underlying revenue excluded the impact of asset disposals and had risen in all four of the company's business sectors, with digital and eFulfilment a standout with growth of about 40%.
Wincanton said it had repaid £5.8 million of government furlough support.
'The group expects to deliver full year profits above market expectations, after taking into account repayment of furlough support,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
