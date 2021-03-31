StockMarketWire.com - Logistics group Wincanton said its full-year results were expected to be above market expectations after it boosted underlying revenue by 15% in the fourth quarter.

Underlying revenue excluded the impact of asset disposals and had risen in all four of the company's business sectors, with digital and eFulfilment a standout with growth of about 40%.

Wincanton said it had repaid £5.8 million of government furlough support.

'The group expects to deliver full year profits above market expectations, after taking into account repayment of furlough support,' it said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com