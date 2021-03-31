StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Residential Secure Income said it had acquired 191 shared ownership homes from English housing association Orbit for £16 million.
The diversified portfolio comprised 180 houses and 11 apartments, located across 18 counties in England.
'All these homes are currently occupied and income generating,' the company said.
