StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy said it expected commence drilling of a new well in Rio Negro province later on Wednesday.
The LB-1002 well was located in the Las Bases field and was getting started on timetable.
President Energy also said a new oil treatment plant was due to start operations on schedule by end of June and was on budget
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
