StockMarketWire.com - UK gross domestic product rose 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a 'final' reading from the Office for National Statistics.
The reading was upwardly revised from 1.0% previously. The market had expected it to stay steady at 1.0%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.