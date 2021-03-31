StockMarketWire.com - Bathroom and kitchen product supplier Norcros again upgraded its annual profit guidance.
Underlying operating profit for the year through March was now expected to be at least £31 million, up from previous guidance of at least £28 million, which had also been upgraded on 3 March.
Norcros said strong trading momentum had continued 'despite the testing external environment, and combined with our effective management of the Covid-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruption challenges, has contributed to a further improvement in profitability'.
At 8:39am: [LON:NXR] Norcros PLC share price was 0p at 185p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: