StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tower Resources said Cameroon had approved a further extension of the exploration period for its Thali asset.
The company said it was now awaiting a formal confirmation from the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development of the details of the extension.
Tower had declared Force Majeure in March 2020, in light of restrictions required to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
At 8:48am: [LON:TRP] Tower Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
