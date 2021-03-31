StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Mobeus Income & Growth VCT reported a positive annual return and increased its dividend.
The company's net asset value total return1 per share for the year through December was 19.3%.
Mobeus Income & Growth declared total dividend for the year of 11p per share, up from 10p year-on-year.
'The impact of Covid-19 was and will continue to be widespread although your board considers that the company is well positioned to continue to adapt and respond to the most likely scenarios as can be foreseen at present,' chairman Clive Boothman said.
'The five successful realisations and the fundraising completed earlier in the year gave the company strong liquidity to support the existing portfolio, but also to take advantage of opportunities as they arise for new investment, like those we have seen during the year.'
'The results achieved for the year include valuation increases across the portfolio, underpinned by the five successful realisations.'
'The investment adviser is seeing a good pipeline of new and interesting investment opportunities and also of opportunities to realise investments.'
'The Covid-19 uncertainties and economic instability may still cause global markets and economies to be more volatile in the short-term.'
