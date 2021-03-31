StockMarketWire.com - Exchange services group Aquis Exchange reported its maiden annual profit as revenue surged thanks to very 'strong growth' from higher trading levels in the equities trading division.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was £0.5 million compared with a loss of £0.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased 67% to £11.5 million.
Membership of Aquis Exchange grew to 33 in 2020, from 30 and there was a 50% increase in the average monthly usage, in terms of chargeable orders in 4Q 2020 versus 4Q 2020.
'Momentum has carried into current trading, with strong performances across the group and particularly notable progress in AQSE, which is now truly fit for purpose for modern-minded SMEs looking to float,' the company said.
At 9:00am: [LON:AQX] Aquis Exchange Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 435p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
