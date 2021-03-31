StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable biopesticides maker Eden Research said its commercial partner in Spain and Portugal, has received authorisation for the sale of Eden's bio-fungicide in Spain for use on a range of new crops for the control of a larger number of fungal pathogens.
The product 3LOGY in Italy and Mevalone in the rest of Europe, was authorised and marketed under the trade name "ARAW" in Spain, the company said.
'The new authorisation will see ARAW used on major crops including strawberries, peppers, courgettes, aubergine, tomatoes, lettuce, brassicas, and raspberries,' the company said.
'Authorisation has now also been given for the use of ARAW on an expanded list of diseases including powdery mildew on a range of significant horticultural crops, as well as on grapes,' it added.
At 9:22am: [LON:EDEN] Eden Research plc share price was 0p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
