StockMarketWire.com - Engineering and technology staffing company Gattaca reported a slump in first-half profit as net income fell amid a pandemic-led slowdown activity.
For the six months ended 31 January 2021, pre-tax profit fell 92.2% to £0.1 million as underlying net fee income fell 34% to £21.1 million.
Looking ahead, the company said its full-year 2021 underlying pre-tax profit was expected to be in line with market expectations.
'Whilst the pace of the recovery remains uncertain, we are seeing more encouraging signs in the market and improving activity rates,' the company said.
At 9:27am: [LON:GATC] Gattaca PLC share price was 0p at 72.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
